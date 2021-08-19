Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Altice USA by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

