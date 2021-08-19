Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,842.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,842 ($24.07) and last traded at GBX 1,842 ($24.07), with a volume of 19445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,820 ($23.78).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,574.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

