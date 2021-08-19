HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of HNI worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HNI by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,693,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of HNI by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HNI by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.