Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Hologic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hologic by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,696,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hologic by 48.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after purchasing an additional 609,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.