Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.40

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

The firm has a market cap of $615.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

