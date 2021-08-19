Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Tops $9.06 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,240,269 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

