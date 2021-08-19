Hord Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $868,180.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00143802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00151024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,066.99 or 0.99879516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.86 or 0.00907941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.33 or 0.06621566 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,240,169 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

