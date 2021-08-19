HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 375.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

HRIBF stock remained flat at $$71.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. HORIBA has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

