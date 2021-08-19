HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €91.85 ($108.06). HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €91.30 ($107.41), with a volume of 21,976 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on HBH shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

