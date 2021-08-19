Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

