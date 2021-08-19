HP (HPQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HP stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. HP has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

