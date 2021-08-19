HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 2,689,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,720. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

