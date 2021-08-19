Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hubbell worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 30.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $200.01. 297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,791. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $208.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

