Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 16,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,526,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $161,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

