Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Humana has raised its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

HUM stock opened at $408.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.61. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

