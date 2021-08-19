Humaniq Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $46,375.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00862443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

