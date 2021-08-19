Humaniq Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $46,256.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00841953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00101994 BTC.

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

