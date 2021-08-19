Huntington National Bank Acquires 44,283 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after buying an additional 356,521 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.