Huntington National Bank Acquires 6,502 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,190,000 after purchasing an additional 297,564 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $196.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.