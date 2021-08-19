Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $272.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

