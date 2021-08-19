Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,527 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after acquiring an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after acquiring an additional 193,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,256,000 after acquiring an additional 481,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

FITB opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

