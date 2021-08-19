Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 1,556.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,193 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.86% of Koppers worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $646.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

