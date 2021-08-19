Huntington National Bank Buys 17,876 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

