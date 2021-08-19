Huntington National Bank Buys 2,031 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,746,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $164.51 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.