Huntington National Bank Buys 251 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,086.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 207.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,203.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

