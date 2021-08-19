Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $91.07 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,553.50, a P/E/G ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

