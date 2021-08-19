Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

