Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

Shares of AON stock opened at $276.67 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $281.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.