Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

