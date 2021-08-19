Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $272.12 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $197.58 and a 12-month high of $277.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.