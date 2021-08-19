Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 143.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,697 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

NYSE ALL opened at $134.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.05. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.