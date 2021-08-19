Huntington National Bank Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NYSE IP opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.