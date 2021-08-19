Huntington National Bank Has $2.81 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 59.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,546 shares of company stock worth $1,992,482. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $192.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.