Huntington National Bank Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.