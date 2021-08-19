Huntington National Bank Has $3.35 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cummins by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $54,854,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $233.58 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

