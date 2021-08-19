Huntington National Bank Has $4.22 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $201.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.59 and a 12 month high of $205.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.07.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

