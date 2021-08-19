Huntington National Bank Invests $5.86 Million in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,000. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Duck Creek Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,084,000 after purchasing an additional 967,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -166.31.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,256.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,990 shares of company stock worth $6,414,966 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.