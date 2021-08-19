Huntington National Bank Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

