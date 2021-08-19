Huntington National Bank Purchases 13,394 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

