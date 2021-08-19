Huntington National Bank Purchases 6,942 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

