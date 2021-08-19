Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,120,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

