Huntington National Bank Sells 2,916 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

