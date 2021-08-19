Huntington National Bank Takes $2.38 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.