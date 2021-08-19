Huntington National Bank Takes $4.61 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 41,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $2,446,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $846,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW stock opened at $214.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

