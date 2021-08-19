Hush (HUSH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $817.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Hush has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $817.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00314463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00134751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00150936 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

