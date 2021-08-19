HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. HUYA has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HUYA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 36.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,559,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

