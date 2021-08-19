Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.37 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Hydra has a market cap of $66.37 million and $943,564.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydra has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $17.20 or 0.00037752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,557,568 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

