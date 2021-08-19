Hyperion Trading 51.1% Lower This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $488,855.42 and $98,210.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00851791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00104669 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

