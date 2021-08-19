IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IBIBF remained flat at $$8.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

IBIBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

