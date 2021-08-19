Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,755.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and $40,755.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $6,057.47 or 0.13010241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00150651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.80 or 1.00265303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.97 or 0.00919192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.94 or 0.06771890 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

